TikToker tries to roast ‘ego-lifter’ at Gold’s Gym—it backfires

A TikToker filmed and attempted to roast a gym-goer whom she referred to as an “ego-lifter” at a Gold’s Gym. It backfired.

The TikToker, @dvniel_73, appears to have since deleted her TikTok account. “This ego lifter at Golds kept going in front of me to do these half-ass reps,” the overlay text on the video read.

Fitness influencer Joey Swoll (@thejoeyswoll) stitched the clip to explain the utility of the type of lift the man was doing before telling the TikToker to mind her business.

“So these are called ‘partials,'” he says in the video. “This is a great exercise for the deltoid; it’s going to give you a great burn, great pump. The key to this workout is to only do about one-third the range of motion of a side lateral raise and to also go heavy and high rep. A lot of great bodybuilders love this movement; it’s great for size. The late great John Meadows, the best to ever do it, rest in peace to him, he loved this exercise.”

He then addresses the TikToker directly.

“I also don’t think this man is standing in front of the rack to be mean or disrespectful to you,” he says. “I think it’s just easier for him to use heavyweights, re-rack it, and do drop set moving down the line, after drop set. Also, the fact that you had to hide your phone to take this video shows me that you knew better, that you knew you were wrong in what you were doing, but you did it anyway. Be better than that. Mind your own business.”

Commenters praised @thejoeyswoll for his informative and polite takedown of the TikToker.

“Explains the lift and politely puts her (in) her place,” one commenter wrote. “You sir are a gentleman and a true leader for the gym community.”

“I’ll be honest, I didn’t know that was a thing,” another commenter wrote. “I really do appreciate you explaining what it does and especially how polite and modest you (are.)”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Swoll via Instagram direct message regarding the video.

