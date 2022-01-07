‘When 3 Mexicans get fired for no reason’: TikToker confronts construction boss who fired him in viral video

In a TikTok posted on Jan. 3, @juanevalackin2 says he was fired from the construction site he worked on alongside two other workers who are Mexican.

“When 3 Mexicans get fired for no reason,” @juanevalackin2 wrote in the overlay text of the video.

In the TikTok, @juanevalackin2 asks his boss, Fred, why he and two other workers were fired.

“I’m not firing you, I just don’t need you anymore because you’re not doing anything,” his boss says. “Thank you for your help.” Fred also mentions that @juanevalackin2 “won’t even go up” to do a job.

The TikToker says he “finished everything” he was asked to do in the follow-up video. The TikTok also shows a man climbing down from a ladder and is taken from a higher vantage point, indicating that the TikToker is using the video as proof that he went “up.”

Many commenters on @juanevalackin2’s original TikTok did not agree that the TikToker was fired because of his ethnicity.

“Sounds like he’s telling you [why he fired you],” @thehargis commented. “But you don’t want to hear it.”

“Dude said you weren’t working,” commented @mangymonk, who identified themselves as Mexican. “Why you making it a nationality thing?”

“Because you wouldn’t go up,” @official_serg commented.

Commenters also weren’t convinced by @juanevalackin2’s follow-up video.

“So you’re done and he doesn’t need you anymore,” @1sy_le_sy_bin wrote. “That’s how it works bud.”

“If you finished the job you weren’t fired,” wrote @fisshpooop. “Job is complete. You’re no longer needed.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @juanevalackin2 via Instagram direct message.

