A man pointing (L) and two men walking (R).

‘When 3 Mexicans get fired for no reason’: TikToker confronts construction boss who fired him in viral video

Viewers are criticizing the TikToker.

Tricia Crimmins 

Tricia Crimmins

Published Jan 7, 2022   Updated Jan 7, 2022, 12:18 pm CST

In a TikTok posted on Jan. 3, @juanevalackin2 says he was fired from the construction site he worked on alongside two other workers who are Mexican.

“When 3 Mexicans get fired for no reason,” @juanevalackin2 wrote in the overlay text of the video.

#DisneyPlusVoices #fyp #viral #job #fired #mexicantiktok #mexican #hispanic #california

♬ original sound – juanevalackin

In the TikTok, @juanevalackin2 asks his boss, Fred, why he and two other workers were fired.

“I’m not firing you, I just don’t need you anymore because you’re not doing anything,” his boss says. “Thank you for your help.” Fred also mentions that @juanevalackin2 “won’t even go up” to do a job.

The TikToker says he “finished everything” he was asked to do in the follow-up video. The TikTok also shows a man climbing down from a ladder and is taken from a higher vantage point, indicating that the TikToker is using the video as proof that he went “up.”

Many commenters on @juanevalackin2’s original TikTok did not agree that the TikToker was fired because of his ethnicity.

“Sounds like he’s telling you [why he fired you],” @thehargis commented. “But you don’t want to hear it.”

“Dude said you weren’t working,” commented @mangymonk, who identified themselves as Mexican. “Why you making it a nationality thing?”

“Because you wouldn’t go up,” @official_serg commented.

Commenters also weren’t convinced by @juanevalackin2’s follow-up video.

“So you’re done and he doesn’t need you anymore,” @1sy_le_sy_bin wrote. “That’s how it works bud.”

“If you finished the job you weren’t fired,” wrote @fisshpooop. “Job is complete. You’re no longer needed.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @juanevalackin2 via Instagram direct message.

*First Published: Jan 7, 2022, 12:04 pm CST

Tricia Crimmins is a journalist and comedian based in New York City. She is studying at Columbia Journalism School and is a regular contributor to the Daily Dot. Previously, she has written for Mashable, Complex Networks, and Moment magazine. She can be found on Twitter at @TriciaCrimmins.

