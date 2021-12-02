In a TikTok posted on Nov. 29, @josephmichael38 says that a FedEx worker used a forged signature to deliver his package, and then stole the package themselves.
“It’s bad enough that people steal packages,” @josephmichael38 wrote in the video’s caption. “But an employee?”
The TikTok shows screenshots of the signature and delivery confirmations from FedEx and Walmart, and footage of the employee walking away from the door with the package.
@josepjmichael38 confirmed in the comments that he still doesn’t have the package and that FedEx hasn’t asked to see the footage.
TikTok users in the comment sections concurred with @josephmichael38 and shared their own experiences with FedEx.
“FedEx is a joke,” wrote @mindyodambuzines. “They mark things as ‘undeliverable’ and don’t even get out of the van.
“This legit happened to me last week,” commented @somewherelostinjersey.
Another suggested @josephmichael38 take FedEx to small claims court, depending on the price of the item that wasn’t delivered.
“Thanks for that info,” he commented.
The Daily Dot has reached out to @josephmichael38 and FedEx about the video.
