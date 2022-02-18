‘We’re working!’: Manager appears to fire Walmart employees on the sales floor in viral TikTok

In a viral TikTok, user Pete Davis (@petedavis5) says a woman, who’s apparently a manager, fired a group of Walmart employees on the sales floor of the store.

In the video, the woman, who looks to be in a more senior position than the other workers, tells the employees that if they are needed, they should report to her immediately. “I don’t care what you got going on,” the woman says. Another employee yells back that they “were working.”

Davis says that the manager is picking at everyone and trying to fire all of them. “I know I ain’t doing nothing, but I’m recording,” Davis says.

The woman then tells Davis that he can record her because she isn’t doing anything wrong.

A user in the comments rebutted that claim, writing, “First off she is not supposed to do that on the sales floor in front of customers. Call the home office and send the video to the president.”

The woman fires back at the employees and says that one of them is “cussing” and another is “hollering.”

Users in the comments defended the employees.

One user commented, “I was there and she ain’t cursed not one time. She came over there fw [fucking with] them folks for no reason and idc [I don’t care] if I get fired. Folks ass work so hard.”

In the midst of the commotion, employees say they were doing their jobs and that they were let go for no reason.

The woman says, “All of y’all can get off of the clock and go home.”

Many commenters added how they felt about the situation, favoring the employees.

“She’s bothering those people,” one user wrote. “Girl whatever you asked them to do, you can do .. like they said THEY’RE WORKING.”

Another said, “That one supervisor that takes their position too far and overboard. They (supervisor) are the one that causes a toxic environment.”

Davis commented later that the woman “fired everybody she was picking all that week.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Davis via TikTok and to Walmart via media request form.

