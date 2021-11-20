‘He don’t work here’: Customers forced to get their own milk from supply freezer in understaffed grocery store

In a viral TikTok posted on Saturday by @_therealfatimah, a person shopping at an apparently understaffed grocery store retrieves gallons of milk from the store’s supply freezer for his fellow customers.

“One percent?” the customer asks another. “Just one jug,” he answers.

The person recording laughs and says, “He don’t work here.”

In the overlay text of the video, which by Friday had over 400,000 views, @_therealfatimah wrote “unemployment money made all the workers quit.”

Echoing many others who left their jobs due to labor standards, users who said they were grocery store employees told their stories in the video’s comments.

“We actually quit because we got verbally assaulted by a racist [customer],” wrote @mc37llch.

“[It’s] not the unemployed,” wrote @user1368667833683. “[It’s the] company still paying like we in 2018 while everything has gone up,” they added, seemingly referencing inflation.

“The unemployment benefits did not make them quit,” commented @missdee212. “Bad [management], pay, benefits, and bad everything else did.”

User @izzy.sir reminded @_therealfatimah that unemployment benefits usually apply to those who are fired from jobs, not those who quit.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @_therealfatimah.

