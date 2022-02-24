‘Not only does this man have my mobile number now, he has my address’: TikToker says UberEats driver harassed her after delivering McDonald’s, lingered outside her apartment

A woman on TikTok says her UberEats driver harassed her, lingered outside her apartment, and repeatedly tried to call her after delivering her order.

The woman, known as Baby J (@justinejhxo) on TikTok, captioned the video, “pov you finish a 12.5 hr shift in a&e and get harassed by your Uber eats driver.” The video received 1.1 million views and nearly 1,200 comments as of Wednesday.

The woman said the UberEats driver “started talking too much” when he delivered her McDonald’s order. She told the man goodbye and retreated back into her home, but then the driver began messaging her on the UberEats app.

“I could just scream,” the woman said in the video.

The TikToker shared screenshots of the man’s messages, which show him asking if she was single, married, or had a boyfriend—accompanied by a kissing emoji. Other messages included him asking how long she’d had a boyfriend and him offering to send his phone number in case she was interested.

While messaging her, the man was also lingering outside her apartment, the woman said.

To try to curb his advances, the woman said she lied and told the man she had a boyfriend. The attempt didn’t work because the man started calling her on the phone.

“Not only does this man have my mobile number now, he has my address,” the woman said. “Now I’m tired. I’m tired.”

TikTok viewers largely sympathized with the woman, offering their support in the video’s comments. Several viewers encouraged her to report the man to Uber.

“hope you’re ok love, you can report this to uber and he will be banned,” one viewer commented on the video.

“that’s probably the last thing you wanted hope you’re okay hun,” another viewer commented.

One user wrote, “Please report him to Uber. He will get blocked from using the services. Also it would be worth ringing 101 and put in a report just in case?”

Some viewers, who appeared to be women, shared their own bad experiences with food delivery drivers.

“I got a delivery driver sacked for something like this he kept asking me out on a date and tried to stop me shutting the door,” one TikToker shared.

Another user commented, “I had a food delivery driver visit me the next day to ‘check I was ok’. I don’t order takeout when I’m alone anymore.”

A different TikToker commented, “This happened to, he stalked me for nearly 3wks banging on my door calling my name at 5am thru my letter box & I’m single with 2children!!”

Other viewers tagged UberEats’ TikTok account, calling out the company and urging them to take action against the delivery driver.

“@Uber Eats what the heck is this,” one viewer commented.

Another viewer commented, “@Uber Eats sort it out, the same happened to me aswell!”

“@ubereats you gotta get it together,” another user said.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and UberEats via email.

Today’s top stories: