‘My dead father’s things are gone’: TikToker says U-Haul storage unit was robbed—and company didn’t inform her

TikToker @beforethecoffin called out U-Haul in a viral video in which she claimed someone broke into her storage unit and stole her dead father’s belongings. She says she wasn’t informed of the robbery.

The video, captioned “Someone send this to uhaul,” got over 232,000 views and 22,000 likes since it was posted Monday.

The 15-second video shows @beforethecoffin crying in front of the ravaged unit and items strewn across the ground.

“I went to my storage unit and unlocked it to find that my belongings were thrown everywhere,” the text overlay says. “The workers didn’t even call me after the break-in. My dead father’s things are gone, mortuary makeup all over the ground, broken antiques.”

The TikToker followed up in the comments section immediately after posting. “I drove that box truck 55 miles an hour across the country and I literally don’t have any answers on what’s going to happen without insurance tomorrow,” she wrote.

The user is a mortuary professional with over 440,000 TikTok followers. She regularly posts content on cemeteries, funerals, special effects makeup, and other curiosities surrounding death.

Many of the 474 commenters expressed sympathy.

“This literally happened to me… They called me 4 days after and said the cameras were down allegedly,” says @sammy.travelpants.

“Oh this is the worst! I opened mine and it was empty… Tons of my kids memories, gone,” says @mzjen74.

Some commenters debated the legality of U-Haul not informing her of the break-in and advised legal action.

“Time to lawyer up,” says @rryynnppllmm.

According to U-Haul’s website, U-Haul-owned and managed storage facilities utilize multiple layers of industry-standard security features. The “maximum security” safety features include the following: security cameras, individually alarmed rooms, electronic access, intercoms, fire sprinklers, and limited access to floors or buildings.

Daily Dot reached out to @beforethecoffin and U-Haul for comment.

