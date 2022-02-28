‘Caught me off guard’: TikToker says Tinder date brought gun to her house, ‘casually’ set it on counter

A woman says in a viral TikTok video that she invited a Tinder date over to her home—and he brought a gun with him.

He “casually set it on my counter with his car keys and wallet,” TikToker Alyssa Gadd (@alyssagadd) wrote in the overlay text of the TikTok video she posted on Sunday. “Apparently [he] needed the protection from me and my cat.”

Gadd’s video received over 150,000 likes and by Monday had been viewed almost 2 million times.

The implication in Gadd’s TikTok is that the man had a concealed carry permit, which means that he is legally allowed to carry a weapon in public as long as he has it on him or near him at all times. Permits are issued by state and local governments, and each state has different concealed carry laws.

In an Instagram direct message to the Daily Dot, Gadd clarified that she lives in North Carolina, which issues concealed carry permits from county sheriff’s offices and honors permits issued in any other state.

“It was completely legal,” Gadd told the Daily Dot. “Just caught me off guard.”

Many commenters on Gadd’s video praised her Tinder date.

“He immediately let you know he was carrying while simultaneously disarming himself?” @imstilljules commented. “That means he can protect you and trust you.”

“[Second amendment] working as it should,” @kylebowen15 wrote.

“He doesn’t need protection FROM you, it’s protection FOR you,” @notdanielsandoz commented.

Others acknowledged the novelty of Gadd’s dates actions.

“Literally everyone is missing her point. The least he could’ve done is told her about it to make her feel more comfortable w bringing it into HER home,” @yvnmurrillo wrote.

“Having a [concealed carry] is completely okay. Bringing it into someone else’s home is 100% not. I’d have noped him right out the door,” @dogmom618 wrote.

