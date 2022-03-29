‘Baby Mama Karen’: Tattoo artist’s girlfriend demands attention, insults TikToker in viral video

A TikTok purportedly showing the possessive partner of a tattoo artist acting out because her boyfriend was tattooing a woman has amassed over 3,000,000 views on the app, with users dubbing the partner “baby mama Karen.”

The footage, which was posted on March 28, shows the purported partner — which the TikToker refers to as the tattoo artist’s ‘bm’ (baby mama) — bickering with the tattooist while the user is lying down, getting their spine tattooed.

Providing context via on-screen text, the user said that the woman came in when she heard that the tattooist was doing a spine tattoo on a woman specifically.

According to the user, the partner interrupted the conversation the tattoo artist was having with them to say, “So, are you eating my pussy tonight or what?”

“She wouldn’t even let us talk to him about our tattoos,” the text added. “[The] whole time she was talking shit about me and my sister’s tattoos right in front of us, calling us names, and telling him he shouldn’t do them and that he should charge as more.”

Many TikTok users said that the whole incident was “unprofessional” given that the tattoo artist was at work and “ruining his business”, with several adding that the partner was clearly “threatened” by the TikToker.

“He’s gonna lose customers if she keeps coming round like that,” one commenter wrote.

“How is she trying to be with a tattoo artist and expecting him not to tattoo women?” another commenter asked.

The user did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Instagram direct message.

If you are a victim of domestic abuse or want more information on domestic violence and resources for victims, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline online or at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

