‘Gotta factor in the medical bills’: Woman says it’s cheaper to eat Taco Bell daily than buy groceries in viral TikTok, sparking debate

A woman on TikTok suggested that it may be more cost-efficient to eat Taco Bell every day rather than buy groceries, which sparked a debate among viewers.

The TikToker, Eden (@ed.edd.n.eden), shared a video of herself enjoying a Taco Bell burrito in her car with the onscreen caption, “Why do I even try to cook?”

“This Taco Bell burrito was $1.11 and tastes so much better than anything I could cook. If I ate one for every meal during the week, I only spend $23.31 which is a lot lower than my current grocery bill,” the caption continued. “Might be a good investment.”

By Thursday, the video received about 560,000 views and more than 1,000 comments, including one from Taco Bell’s TikTok account. “Pouring sauce on a burrito is kinda like cooking,” Taco Bell commented on the video.

Other viewers offered their own reasoning justifying Eden’s idea.

“Buy them all at once and freeze them to avoid price fluctuations, live más,” one viewer commented.

Another viewer wrote, “You could also get the taco pass for $10 and get one free taco a day per month.”

“I say this to people that tell me it’s cheaper to cook yourself. I can’t make burgers and burritos for $2 are you kidding,” one user commented.

Some viewers said the hack made sense, and they fully supported it.

“Absolutely 100% agree,” one viewer said. Another viewer added, “This makes sense to me.”

But for some viewers, health factors outweigh the joy of eating Taco Bell daily.

“Gotta factor in the medical bills,” one TikToker said.

“Processed toxic food is best kept to a once and a while thing,” another TikToker commented.

A different user said, “This was my dad’s logic so he fed me Taco Bell for breakfast and lunch every day and I have Crohn’s now bestie so maybe don’t.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.

