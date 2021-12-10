‘Tell me why my mom’s coworker DM’ed me’: Woman tries to out TikToker’s stripping career to her mom—it backfires

Most mothers might not feel that comfortable with their daughters pursuing a stripping career, but one woman on TikTok has her mother’s full support.

That support was proven when the woman’s mother’s co-worker threatened to “out” the stripping career.

Alaska, known as user @alaskayoungx on TikTok, shared screenshots of her mother’s co-worker DM’ing her about her job. The TikTok footage reached 1.2 million views and more than 225,000 likes as of Thursday. Alaska has about 118,000 followers on TikTok and also appears to run an OnlyFans account.

“Does your mom know [you’re] a stripper!!! Lol. Lol,” the co-worker said in the screenshot. “I can’t wait to see the look on her face when I ask about your stripper career.”

Alaska shared another screenshot of her tweeting the message from the co-worker on the Twitter account @thedickwitch. The tweet appears to have been since deleted, but the screenshot shows her saying, “Tell me why my mom’s coworker DM’ed me this. Miss how would HR feel about this one?”

Apparently, HR didn’t feel good about it, because another screenshot showed Alaska quote tweeting the original tweet, adding, “update, she’s getting fired.”

TikTok viewers loved the story, voicing their disgust for the co-worker by commenting on Alaska’s video. Several applauded the backfire on the co-worker.

“Normalize putting people in their place & giving them the consequence they deserve,” one viewer commented.

Another user wrote, “Its crazy how people can hate on you to the point there obsessing over trying to hurt you but end up hurting themselves lol.”

“Ask her if her mom knows she’s unemployed,” another viewer fired off in the comments.

In response to a comment on the first TikTok, Alaska shared another video showing the co-worker’s reaction to her response.

In response to the original message from the co-worker, Alaska wrote back, “She knows because she’s accepting and loves her kids no matter what. How will your HR department feel about this?”

The co-worker replied back, “Oh she knows!! Bwahahaha that’s even better. Thank you for that.”

It’s unclear why Alaska’s mother knowing about her career makes the situation any better or worse, and viewers couldn’t figure out the weird response.

“‘That’s even better’ what?” one viewer asked.

Others didn’t understand why the coworker said “Bwahahaha.”

“What’s up with middle aged women and ‘bwahahaha,’” one commented.

“She really said Bwahahahaha,” another said.

TikTok user @alaskayoungx did not respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

