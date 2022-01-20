‘This is literally terrifying’: TikToker records stepdad screaming at her for wanting to keep her own paycheck, forgetting to flush toilet

TikToks posted in December appear to capture a teen’s stepdad screaming at her after she asks him to keep money she earned while working and, in another video, forgetting to flush the toilet. Concerned followers eventually contacted CPS.

The user, @hinatabeatssakura, speaks to a man she says is her stepfather in a TikTok posted on Dec. 12. “I worked all weekend for that money and you’re just gonna take it,” the TikToker says. In the video’s overlay text, she wrote that the amount of money in question was $250 and that she was allowed to keep $5.

“It’s my money that I worked for, why can’t I keep it?” she says.

After her stepdad tells her that he is going to keep the money for her, she tells him it’s her money.

“Then you’re fucking not working next weekend,” her stepdad yells. “Fuck you.” He continues to yell “fuck you” at the TikToker as she cries and “[hides] in the bathroom.”

“I hate going to my stepdad’s,” @hinatabeatssakura wrote in the video’s overlay text. “I wish my family would just stay together.”

Though @hinatabeatssakura describes her TikTok as a “secret” account, her video has been viewed over 1 million times. Her stepdad is not visible in the videos; only his voice is captured.

On Dec. 26, @hinatabeatssakura posted another video of her stepdad allegedly yelling at her because she forgot to flush the toilet.

“I’m not perfect, I’ve forgotten to flush a few times,” she wrote in the video’s overlay text. “But I feel like he takes yelling too far, this is literally terrifying.”

In a comment on that TikTok, she wrote that her dad found out about her TikToks and that she is “OK.”

Commenters on both TikToks were concerned by the way @hinatabeatssakura’s stepdad treated her.

“This is emotional, verbal, and financial abuse,” user @andreavxnessa wrote.

“That’s a literal monster of a stepdad. Report him to the authorities,” @elvkinglive commented. “Everyone needs to know.”

“Why is your mom allowing this?” wrote @larissa.ham. The TikToker responded saying that her mother is similar to her stepdad “except it takes a little more for her to get this mad but she’s also more physical.”

“You have verbal proof, call child services, get out now!” @leil_i_leil commented. But @hinatabeatssakura responded that Child Protective Services was contacted “against [her] will.”

On Jan. 5, the TikToker posted a video thanking those who interacted with her videos for their support.

“I posted a few videos over break of my family issues. I did it to get it off my chest,” she wrote in the video’s overlay text. “I talked to my parents as well as CPS and a mental health official. I expressed how I felt to my parents and they apologized for the yelling.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @hinatabeatssakura via TikTok comment.

