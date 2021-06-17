Man caught on video allegedly groping TikToker during Spirit Airlines flight—and she says no one intervened

A recent TikTok video captured on a Spirit Airlines flight allegedly shows an older man groping a female passenger in the seat in front of him.
The video was posted late Wednesday by @mobilesushibar, who says in the video that the man behind her kept touching her arms and breasts.
The caption reads: “The man was like 50-60s and I was so uncomfy @spiritairlines #fyp#foryou #harassmentawareness 😐.”
At the end of the video, you can see the alleged man’s hand on her chair. She also says the airline staff and fellow passengers did nothing to help.
“And when I confronted him and showed the video to everyone around me and the flight attendants I was told to sit down and stay quiet 😐,” the narration reads. “F you spirit airlines.”
Comments quickly accumulated on the post, telling the TikToker to press charges and calling on Spirit to respond.
“I’d yell and scream and make a scene, everyone needs to know,” wrote @nikkiandbailey.
“I did..,” responded the poster. “ [T]hey told me to sit down and be quiet, and my mom told me the same 😍.”
“@spiritairlines what are you going to do about this?!? This is APPALLING!!!” commented @mikasemyorka.
At press time the video had 3,279 comments and 86,900 likes.
The Daily Dot reached out to Spirit Airlines and the TikToker.
