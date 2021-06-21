TikTok user StackS1400 found out a child who he thought was his son was actually his uncle after learning his grandfather slept with his then-girlfriend.

‘My grandfather has done it again’: TikToker finds out his granddad had affair with his girlfriend

His son is actually his uncle.

Published Jun 21, 2021   Updated Jun 21, 2021, 1:03 pm CDT

In a video posted on April 23, Samir Simpson-Bey, user @StackS1400 on TikTok, shared that the child who he thought was his son is actually his uncle. Simpson-Bey says he found out that his girlfriend had slept with his grandfather.

@stacks1400

Can’t believe I expected more from a man that had a whole other family around the corner from my granny house. #fyp #redpill #ZitHappens

♬ Gnarls Barkley Crazy Stephen Kramer Glickman – Gustavo Rocque
The TikTok video, which has garnered over a million likes thus far, prompted follow-up questions from viewers that Simpson-Bey took time to answer.

Simpson-Bey says that he and his then-girlfriend were living with his grandfather after Simpson-Bey “fell on hard times.” He was using his girlfriend’s phone when a message from his grandfather popped up. Simpson-Bey then discovered years’ worth of messages between his girlfriend and his grandfather.

He says when he found out about the relationship between his then-girlfriend and grandfather, he couldn’t believe it. He says his grandfather has had relationships with girlfriends of other family members, as well.

Simpson-Bey remembers thinking “Wow, my grandfather has done it again,” he told the Daily Dot. In another TikTok, Simpson-Bey says that his own father does not have a relationship with his grandfather.

Simpson-Bey also told the Daily Dot that he has not taken a paternity test to confirm that the child is question is not his son because there’s “no need to.”

“I don’t want anything to do with neither party,” Simpson-Bey told the Daily Dot. He did not share his family member’s identities.

@stacks1400

Answer to @brisoradical

♬ original sound – StackS1400
Although he shared that he used to have some desire to stay in the child’s life, Simpson-Bey told the Daily Dot that has changed.

“I’m cool,” he said. “I have several other children.”

H/T the Mirror

Tricia Crimmins is a journalist and comedian based in New York City. She is studying at Columbia Journalism School and writes for Moment magazine and Columbia News Service. Previously, she has written for Mashable, Complex Networks, and the Lewiston Sun Journal.

