‘This is the stupidest cheesiest question I’ve ever read’: TikToker accidentally submits recording of herself practicing for job interview in viral video

A viral TikTok captures the moment a SkyWest Airlines job applicant realizes she accidentally recorded herself practicing for a one-time-only video interview.

User Chaylene Martinez (@chayjordan_) said she was applying for a flight attendant job at SkyWest airlines and started recording too early while filming her video interview, which apparently applicants only get one take to complete. Her TikTok video has received over 4.1 million views and 438,600 likes since she posted it on Jan. 27.

Captioned, “Def not getting the job. Sorry SkyWest,” the video shows Martinez filming her failed video interview application.

Text layovers narrate the video and express the TikToker’s reactions as she looks back on her interview.

“Doing a video interview that you only get right…accidentally started recording too early,” begins the narration. It’s immediately apparent that Martinez is unaware that the camera is recording.

“This is the stupidest cheesiest question I’ve ever read in my life,” an oblivious Martinez says.

She continues to practice her response with an unseen person who can be heard in the background.

“We were just talking about mission statements. You know how every company has a mission statement,” Martinez says as she shifts around in her seat.

“Yeah, like what they stand for,” the unseen person says.

“I can’t word this properly… And you have to record yourself saying it so it’s so awkward,” Martinez says.

She goes on to practice answering the question multiple times before realizing the entire practice round was being recorded, at which point she freezes and looks shocked.

“Oh no!” she says. “I’m so sorry I didn’t realize it was recording. I was practicing. Sorry.” She then ends the video recording.

Apparently, the video interview made rounds among SkyWest airlines employees in a private Facebook group. TikTok user @bmcelroy620, who says she works at SkyWest, commented: “IThis made its way to the skywest fb page and let me just tell you every comment is all of us saying ‘PLEASE hire her’ Lmfao.”

According to Martinez’s TikTok bio, she didn’t get the job. However, many of the 4,707 commenters gave their support, noting that she showed initiative by trying to practice and that the recording error was a simple mistake.

“This was a technology error not a human error,” user @gabbiehanna wrote.

“Strengths: Honesty,” @michellemackeytiktok added.

Daily Dot reached out to SkyWest Airlines and Martinez for comment.

