In a TikTok posted on Monday, a security guard at Level 2 Bar and Club in Detroit is seen throwing a woman onto the pavement.

It’s unclear what happened in the moments before the incident. TikToker @mikeyp93, who posted the video, commented that the woman was stepping over a rope and had not been bothering the man in a security T-shirt.

Commenters on the video did not agree with @mikeyp93’s view of the situation, though.

“She kicked him,” wrote @andrewg048. “He went easy on her.”

“She’s being openly belligerent, she looked like she was coming at him,” commented @priyaaahhhhh.

“Looks like he’s doing his job to me,” @dannypawlowski wrote.

Others either saw the woman’s actions like @mikeyp93 did or felt that the guard shouldn’t have handled the woman in the way he did because of her gender.

“There wasn’t even enough effort to call that a kick,” @alissaa026 commented. “He had no reason to touch her so aggressively that’s not his job.”

“This is him taking advantage of his power,” @bad.gyalv wrote. “In no way was that necessary.”

“He is 100% in the wrong,” commented @lw_hunt21.

“Damn this is a scary comment section,” wrote @whotookisabean.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @mikeyp93 and Level 2.

