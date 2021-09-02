young man at desk looking up guns with caption "It's only the second week of school in America for me" (l) over the shoulder of young man, google results for guns and bullets (r)

‘School in America’: Viral TikTok shows student shopping online for guns in class

New Texas gun laws are prompting fears of school shootings.

Published Sep 2, 2021   Updated Sep 2, 2021, 12:36 pm CDT

The same day that new loosened gun laws went into effect in Texas, TikToker @Coasterlvl500 shared a now-viral video of her classmate shopping online for guns during class.

@jodieisemo

TW. Anyways can’t say to die. #gun #school #america #news schoolshooter #funny @superhotsexymodels @lqve.lena

♬ The Home Depot Beat – The Home Depot
“[Trigger warning]. Anyways can’t say to die,” the caption readers along with hashtags referencing school shootings. “It’s the only second week of school in America for me,” the voiceover on the video says.

The video was posted on Wednesday and in a day garnered over 49,000 likes and 2,100 comments.

Some commenters expressed concern over potentially armed classmates. User @fagguettebaguette exclaimed, “GIRL I’M BEING SERIOUS GO TELL THE COUNSELOR.”

“[I know] this is probably just a joke but please tell someone it could save lives,” @sockcatboy added.

Others didn’t take the video as seriously. “What if they just like guns?” user @i_dont_know_maybe suggested.

The 2021 gun legislation Gov. Greg Abbott signed works in conjunction with previous laws allowing university students to open carry guns in classrooms and on school campuses. Texas adults are now allowed to open or concealed carry most types of firearms in many public spaces, including hotels, without a license or background check.

Texas joined five other states that have declared themselves “Second Amendment sanctuaries,” and 19 other states with permitless or Constitutional carry laws after the new legislation went into effect on Wednesday.

The Daily Dot reached out to @jodieisemo via TikTok message for comment.

*First Published: Sep 2, 2021, 12:25 pm CDT

Clara is a full-time digital nomad writing about culture, food, and music. Her work has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, BuzzFeed, the Daily Dot, the Austin Chronicle, USA Today, and NiceKicks. She aims to be quicker on her feet than Borat's lawyers.

Clara Wang