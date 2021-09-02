‘School in America’: Viral TikTok shows student shopping online for guns in class

The same day that new loosened gun laws went into effect in Texas, TikToker @Coasterlvl500 shared a now-viral video of her classmate shopping online for guns during class.

Featured Video Hide

Advertisement Hide

“[Trigger warning]. Anyways can’t say to die,” the caption readers along with hashtags referencing school shootings. “It’s the only second week of school in America for me,” the voiceover on the video says.

The video was posted on Wednesday and in a day garnered over 49,000 likes and 2,100 comments.

Some commenters expressed concern over potentially armed classmates. User @fagguettebaguette exclaimed, “GIRL I’M BEING SERIOUS GO TELL THE COUNSELOR.”

“[I know] this is probably just a joke but please tell someone it could save lives,” @sockcatboy added.

Advertisement Hide

Others didn’t take the video as seriously. “What if they just like guns?” user @i_dont_know_maybe suggested.

The 2021 gun legislation Gov. Greg Abbott signed works in conjunction with previous laws allowing university students to open carry guns in classrooms and on school campuses. Texas adults are now allowed to open or concealed carry most types of firearms in many public spaces, including hotels, without a license or background check.

Texas joined five other states that have declared themselves “Second Amendment sanctuaries,” and 19 other states with permitless or Constitutional carry laws after the new legislation went into effect on Wednesday.

The Daily Dot reached out to @jodieisemo via TikTok message for comment.

Today’s top stories