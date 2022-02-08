A viral TikTok video shows a white man making racist remarks to a Mexican family after berating the TikToker’s father over his work on a house.

The family’s daughter, Cecilia Ortiz, filmed the interaction and shared it on her account @ceciliaortiz340. The footage garnered 1.1 million views and more than 5,400 comments by Monday.

“My dad is very hardworking man and I’ve seen how exhausted my dad come home,” Ortiz wrote in the video’s text overlay. “No one should never be treated like this!”

In the video, the white man can be seen standing beside a pickup truck with his hand behind the open driver door. Ortiz wrote in a video caption that he hid a gun in the truck and told her father to come closer. According to Ortiz’s hashtags on the videos, the incident took place in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The man can be heard saying “Come on, come on,” seeming to taunt Ortiz’s father into coming closer. Ortiz’s father said he didn’t do anything.

“That’s why the house ain’t done because you don’t do nothing,” the white man said, gesturing to something off-camera.

Ortiz’s mother cut in and said that the white man thought he had “big balls” because he had a gun. The white man ignored her and told the family, “You should go back to your country where you belong.”

“You don’t belong either to this country either,” the mother said. “It’s not your country.”

The white man replied, “I was born here.”

“Yeah, but your dad and your grandpa is immigrants, too, so that’s not your country,” Ortiz’s father said, throwing his hands up as he turned away.

The white man seemed surprised and then said twice, “You’re just minions.”

Viewers applauded the family for standing up to the man, with several specifically pointing to their comments about his parents and grandparents.

“I like the come back ‘your dad and grandpa are immigrants and too’ they are not used to hearing that, it throws them off,” one viewer commented on the video.

Another viewer wrote, “I was born here. Yeah but not your parents or grandparents. They get so uncomfortable when told they’re immigrants too.”

“Love how he had nothing to say after you mentioned his parents and grandparents,” another commenter said.

After the footage went viral, Ortiz posted other follow-up storytime videos, some of which appear to have been deleted. In the existing videos, Ortiz implies that the white man is a contractor who refused to pay the family for their labor.

Ortiz shared in one video that the man had paid half the money owed, but the family plans to conduct an investigation.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ortiz via TikTok comment.

