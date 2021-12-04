‘Proof they never listen until a man tells them’: TikToker records professor going off on guys in her class who joked about sexual assault

In a TikTok posted on Thursday, a professor reprimands male students for making jokes about sexual assault. He also explains to them just how prevalent rape and sexual assault are.

“Two-thirds of college women are reporting having experienced date rape or attempted date rape,” he says. “And now you guys are saying ‘Oh they’re just exaggerating. It’s not that bad.'”

He ended his speech by asking the students if they would want their mothers or sisters to experience sexual assault or rape.

“Proof they never listen until a man tells them,” @churchofbrownlisterine captioned the video.

Many in the comments section of the video took issue with the fact that the students “have to relate to women as their sisters/mothers for them to ever care and treat another woman with basic respect.”

“Their misogyny is so bad,” @ice.writer commented.

“Crazy how men haven’t developed empathy enough to care unless [it’s] their sister/daughter/wife,” @michellessweetpotato wrote.

“They should care about women that they aren’t even attached to,” @ponyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy commented. “I get that he’s trying to meet them where they are at. But still.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @churchofbrownlisterine, who posted the TikTok.

Today’s Top Stories