‘You’re not a Karen. You’re carin’: Police block white woman from recording Black man surrounded by officers

In a video posted on Monday, a police officer blocks a woman (TikToker @leannsedlockalley) from recording an interaction between a young Black man and other officers by standing in her way and threatening her with a citation.
“I stopped and asked if [the young Black man] needed help and he said yes,” @leannsedlockalley wrote in overlay text in the video. In a comment, @leannsedlockalley explained that when she was stopped at a stop sign, she saw that the man looked scared. She rolled down her window and asked if he needed her to pull over and help.
When told she would receive a citation for allegedly parking illegally, she told the officer she’d “take that.” Commenters noticed that the officer shown in the video was covering his badge and found it suspicious that three officers were dealing with the man in question.
A user named @waytoeazzy commented on @leannsedlockalley’s initial video and identified himself as the man who asked for help.
In a follow-up video, the officer is seen examining @leannsedlockalley’s license. He then decides to not give her a citation because she’s a veteran.
“I’m not gonna write you a ticket,” the cop tells her after explaining how she had allegedly parked illegally.
According to a survey from Cheap Car Insurance, 19% of white women said they’re “always” let off with a warning. Black drivers, however, “were most likely to report never getting out of a ticket” at 34% of respondents.
TikToker @leannsedlockalley lovingly shouted out commenters who called her a “Karen” in the caption of her follow-up video.
“You’re not a Karen,” commented @lukewarmoatmilk1. “You’re carin’.”
The Daily Dot has reached out to @leannsedlockalley.
