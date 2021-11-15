‘Another thing we have to worry about on a night out’: Woman gets bit at nightclub, shows bruise on TikTok

In a viral TikTok, user @crocodilealligat0r says a stranger bit her at a nightclub and shows her disturbing bruise from the bite.

By Monday, the video had over 1.4 million views, and users were weighing in on the incident.

In the clip, @crocodilealligat0r shows off the bruise as the upbeat tune “Nuestra Canción” by Monsieur Periné ft. Vicente García plays in the background. The bite mark is deep enough to show imprints of individual teeth and has blotches of purple and red bruising.

“Whoever was in fever in exeter last night and bit me, let me know that you don’t have a disease [and] that I’m gonna live :),” the display text on the video says.

User @rubybusiness commented, “Nurse here! If they broke the skin you need to go to A&E, humans mouths have a crazy amount of bacteria and you could need an injection and antibiotic.”

@crocodilealligat0r initially responded that she was OK but posted herself receiving medical attention in a subsequent video.

“Update I am in an NHS walk in centre,” she captioned the second video, which has racked up over 230,000 views.

She shows that the bruising has worsened, appearing to grow in size from the previous video and deepen to a darker shade of purple.

In another follow-up, @crocodilealligat0r responds to the many requests for more context of the incident.

The TikToker explains that she had gone out for the night at Fever nightclub in Exeter, England. She says she wasn’t “that drunk” and that she was dancing with friends until she suddenly lost consciousness.

“Last thing I remember was that I was like dancing with my friends, then I remember kind of losing them,” she recounts. “And then I don’t remember anything until I was passed out in the toilets.”

@crocodilealligat0r says she believes she might have been drugged in the nightclub. She says she noticed the bruise when she regained consciousness.

“The fact that I lost my memory—I could’ve been spiked, I’m not sure,” she says. “It could’ve just been my brain didn’t want to make a memory.”

She ends the video with an update on the bite mark, showing the camera the latest progression of the bruising,

“It’s still purple and it’s still really sore,” she says. “But I’m alive and I’m OK.”

Neither @crocodilealligat0r nor Fever nightclub immediately responded to the Daily Dot’s requests for comment.

