A viral TikTok video showing a McDonald’s counter overcrowded with orders has sparked a conversation about the difficulties of delivering fast food.

“This is what happens when you take 45 minutes to make 1 order and no drivers want to collect,” says the overlay text on the video, which pans across the countertop cluttered with McDonald’s packages. The video has been viewed more than 446,000 times since it was posted on Sunday by user @contravolta123_.

The Daily Dot counted about 30 packages in the video.

According to users chiming in in the comments section, this is standard for McDonald’s delivery orders, and many customers say it’s not worth the wait.

“Problem is that even if the drivers do accept the order it’s stone cold and the customer blames the driver,” one user wrote.

“Always decline McDonald’s order,” another user added, addressing delivery app drivers. “They rude and always make the drivers wait 30 [minutes].”

Other delivery drivers shared their view on why they don’t take orders from McDonald’s.

“What driver is gonna wait 45 min [just for around $6] for the delivery,” wrote another user who is based in the U.K., according to their TikTok bio.

It’s not clear which McDonald’s location is shown in the video, but previous posts from the TikToker who posted the video indicate that they are based in the U.K.

“As a delivery driver I purposefully never accept McDonald’s order,” wrote one user. “They NEVER tip well enough and always waste your time.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to McDonald’s for comment and was unable to reach out to the TikToker who first shared the video.

