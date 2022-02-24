A woman on TikTok says a stranger tried to record her in public but messed up by forgetting to turn off his flash.

The woman, known as Aria Carson (@aria_carson) on TikTok, uploaded a video clip of a man with his phone held to his ear while his camera flash or flashlight appeared to be on.

“When strangers try to secretly videotape you but their flash is on,” Carson wrote in the video’s on-screen caption.

The TikTok received about 124,000 views and nearly 350 comments as of Wednesday. However, viewers didn’t agree with Carson that the man was recording her. Several viewers suggested that the man just forgot to turn his flashlight off.

“That’s the flashlight. The flash only goes off when you take the picture, hence flash. No one’s trying to record you,” one viewer commented on the video.

Another viewer commented, “I think that’s just a boomer who forgot to turn their flash off after reading a menu.”

“He left his flashlight on,” one viewer wrote with a laughing emoji.

Some viewers pointed out that Carson was also filming a stranger, which she was accusing the man of doing.

“he might be recording you, probably not tho: but you are definitely recording him,” one person said.

“and you’re videotaping him putting it up on TikTok,” another person commented.

In a comment on her video, Carson explained that the TikTok was a joke and that she was drunk when she posted it.

“Get over yourselves,” she added. “Also a lot of you men in my comments getting mad. It’s giving fishy vibes.”

It’s common for creators to downplay viral videos as jokes after they garner ample views. It remains unclear whether the man was actually filming… or just left his flash on.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.

