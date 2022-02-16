‘Caught this guy filming me lowkey’: Woman catches older man allegedly following her at Goodwill in viral TikTok, sparking debate

In a now-viral TikTok, Jess Rachelle (@thejessrachelle) catches a man allegedly following and filming her in what appears to be a Goodwill. The video is sparking debate in the comments.

In the clip, Rachelle shows an older man wearing a mask and looking out the front window of the store while holding his phone in her direction, leading her to believe he was filming her. She also recorded a black SUV that drove slowly in front of the store.

“Caught this guy filming,” the overlay text on the video reads. “Lowkey think he was trying to kidnap me. No Joke.”

The video garnered more than 278,000 views as of Wednesday, with commenters sharing mixed views on Rachelle’s decision to film the man.

“Normally with these videos, it just seems like people are minding their own business, but this guy actually seems like he’s recording you,” one user said.

“He was saying the same thing about you filming him,” another comment said.

In a comment on the original video, Rachelle says that she provided a store manager with the footage and then called the police but claims that “they did nothing.” The man allegedly left the store before he could be confronted by Goodwill staff or police.

Rachelle posted two follow-up videos showing the man from several different angles, his phone still pointing at her. In a comment, she explained that she first thought the man was shopping “with someone or for someone.”

“I first heard him say, ‘Do you like this one?’” Rachelle said in a comment on the most recent follow-up. “Then I realized he was alone and the camera was pointed at me.”

Commenters offered advice on how others can protect themselves if they feel like someone is threatening their safety in public.

“When someone does this, talk loudly and ask them what they are doing. Bring attention and move away,” user @lovekplease said.

“When there’s someone following you like this, you need to make a scene,” another user commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Rachelle via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message and to Goodwill via email.

