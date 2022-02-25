‘Not a flex’: Man under fire for saying he likes 20-year-old women in viral TikTok, sparking debate

Famous TikTok creator @maca_pospi posted a controversial video, being dissected by his more than 300,000 followers, about dating younger women.

The TikTok shows the Miami model and personal trainer in a car while a voiceover asks, “How old are you?” and the young woman replies “I am 20.” Without hesitation, @maca_pospi smiles at the camera and mouths with the voiceover “You’re coming home with me!”

According to the comment section, the creator of the controversial TikTok, @maca_pospi, is 27 years old. He’s the latest high-profile creator to revamp the eternal debate about the maturity level of serious dating in your early 20s.

This created quite a shock and spirited debate in the comments section to his TikTok captioned, “Me on the night out after telling myself no more younger girls.”

The viral TikTok grossed over 279,500 views and received 591 comments.

@youevergetthatfeeling posted a duet screen TikTok while captioning, “Dude goes for young girls cuz if he tried going after ones who had fully developed prefrontal cortex’s he’d get no girls.”

This sparked a debate amongst many viewers, especially with young women: How old is too old to date someone who is 20 years old?

”NOT A FLEX”, replied @scottedward790. Receiving over 1,700 likes on their disapproval comment on the Tik Tok.

”Aka I can’t pull women my age 🚩,” commented @haylee22133.

“We’re not mad we’re creeped out and we can’t help that 🤷‍♀️,” added @incredulousgirl.

While many other viewers expressed that being 20 years of age is fine and legal.

“Older women mad in the comments lmao but it’s ok for them to make vids about it or date 20 yr olds 😂💀,” debated @beautyfulvic_95.

Creator of the viral Tik Tok @maca_pospi replied saying “Right😂!”

The Daily Dot reached out to @youevergetthatfeelingb and @maca_pospi via TikTok comment.

