‘This is what we do to feel safe’: TikToker stages apartment to look like she lives with boyfriend before male stranger arrives

In order to protect herself from a male stranger, one TikToker revealed that she strategically planted her boyfriend’s things around her apartment to make it look like she doesn’t live alone.

In the video, user @sulken places a pair of men’s shoes near her front door. She also throws her boyfriend’s hoodie on her couch and puts his skateboard within eyesight, among other things.

“I have a stranger (male) coming over with a coffee table from FB marketplace so I need to look like I don’t live alone,” she explained.

After a few commenters asked why she couldn’t simply meet the stranger outdoors during the day, @sulken said that the table was too heavy for just one person to carry.

“Don’t let him into your house in the first place, that’s dangerous,” wrote one person.

In a follow-up video, @sulken confirmed that she survived the encounter with the male stranger. But it was clear from her original posting that many women jump through similar hoops in order to feel safe in their own home.

“Men make living so much harder,” wrote one user.

“It’s a sad reality that this is what we do to feel safe,” commented a second person.

“The fact that we have to think about this as women is so scary and sad,” wrote a third person.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @sulken via TikTok comment.

