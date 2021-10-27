‘A fully furnished apartment empty’: TikToker’s landlord mistakenly cleaned out her home

TikToker Myrohn Guthrie (@moodiamonds) says that the management company of her apartment complex emptied the home she shared with her two young children and threw away all her furniture and personal belongings.

Her video showing the empty apartment was posted on Wednesday and by the time of publication had over 845,000 views.

“My apartment complex cleaned out the wrong apartment,” Guthrie wrote in the overlay text of her video. “Me and my kids stuff are literally gone. A fully furnished apartment empty.”

According to KDFW, management at the Gateway Plaza Townhomes in Kansas City, Kansas, is responsible for the serious mix-up.

KDFW reported that Guthrie believes she lost up to $32,000 worth of furniture and personal items. The management company also took priceless valuables like identification documents and family photos.

In a follow-up video, Gurthie clarified that she found her apartment barren on Friday. She didn’t think she was robbed because there were no signs of forced entry into her home. Eventually, staff at Gateway’s management office confirmed they had made the serious misstep: They meant to clear out an apartment with an address one digit off from Guthrie’s but cleared out hers instead.

“They were just telling me they were so sorry, they messed up. They didn’t offer me anything,” Guthrie said in a follow-up video. “Only thing they told me to do was I needed to make a list of everything I lost and email it to them.”

Guthrie also said in the video she thinks she should have just been presented with a check for her lost items. KDFW reported that she doesn’t plan on continuing to live in the apartment complex and that she is currently staying with family.

Although many expressed their concern and sympathy for Guthrie in the comments of her TikTok videos, some didn’t believe her story.

“It doesn’t have to sound right to you,” Guthrie said in another follow-up video in response to a comment that her story just didn’t seem “right.” “You’ll never know what you’ll do until you are in the situation.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Guthrie and Gateway Plaza Townhomes.

