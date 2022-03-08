‘When will people learn you don’t own the street’: Karen eggs car parked on public street in front of her house in viral TikTok

A viral TikTok shows a so-called “Karen” who allegedly egged a car because she was upset about where it was parked.

The TikTok was posted on Sunday by Kata (@xoxo__kata) and shows a police car with flashing lights pulling away before the person filming has a conversation with the woman dubbed a Karen and shows images of the vandalized car. By Tuesday, the TikTok had over 624,000 views.

The text overlay reads: “THIS KAREN WAS MAD MY FRIEND PARKED IN FRONT OF HER HOUSE ON A PUBLIC STREET SO SHE EGGED IT!!!”

Kata also included an audio snippet of the conversation between herself, her friend, and the alleged vandal, who is seen standing at the front door of a house.

“So you admit you did something to the car,” Kata says.

“Yes I did because you need to move it, you guys don’t get to treat me however you want,” the other woman says.

“But this is a public—” a man says before the video ends.

In the video’s comments, Kata explained more about the situation. “She refused to reason with us or the [cops],” the TikToker wrote. “We were at a family party and her DRIVEWAY & parking spots around her house were taken.

“She thought it would be okay to park across the street … but this was their first encounter,” Kata continued. “My friends daughter noticed it as they were getting in the car so then she got scared and called the cops and then called us.”

Kata said that as her group inspected the car covered in egg, the woman “started yelling for us to get off her property and we said we were on the public Sidewalk.”

The TikToker also said that police advice her friend to make a “citizen’s arrest report” and “press charges to give her [the woman] a fine.” Police said they were unable to take other action “because there was no ‘actual damage’ to the car.”

For the most part, there are no ownership rights for public streets and parking unless the neighborhood specifies or a homeowners’ association states such.

In the comments, people blasted the so-called Karen. “Love how she says ‘you can’t treat me however you want’ after she treated them how she wanted. Not your space to control,” one TikToker wrote.

“When will people learn you don’t own the street,” another user commented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kata via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message.

