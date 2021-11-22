‘What a f*cking idiot’: Drunk Jack in the Box customer falls asleep, crashes into restaurant

Viral TikTok videos show an allegedy drunk driver crashing into the wall of a Jack in the Box as employees shout and laugh at the absurdity of the incident.

User @dopeface420’s series of videos shows a car driving into the wall of a Jack in the Box restaurant while employees laugh in the background. The first video zooms in on a drive-thru customer who fell asleep behind the steering wheel.

“He ran into the wall!” yells the TikToker, a Jack in the Box employee. “Oh, my God. What a fucking idiot.”

Viewers can see the sleeping driver’s car crash into the wall in the second video, which got over 931,000 views and 49,000 likes between Saturday and Monday. The employees proceeded to call the police, and nobody appeared to be hurt.

@dopeface420 clarified in the second video’s comment section that the driver “was [arrested] for DUI I called myself.”

“Yeah the drunk idiots behind him were yelling at him telling him to drive home, cops are coming. So I had to try and get him to stay which he did,” the TikToker said. “I put his car in park, took his keys, and waited for the cops.”

Some commenters applauded @dopeface420 for saving others on the road from a drunk driver by calling the cops right away.

“You don’t know how many lives you probably saved that night,” @author_of_my_imagination wrote.

Others noted how common drunk behavior is at late-night drive-thrus.

“I’ve had something similar happen when I worked at McDonald’s,” @scorpionick92 said.

“Worked at two different Jack’s they’ve both been wild [as fuck],” @coreyraywillard added.

Daily Dot reached out to @dopeface420 and Jack in the Box for comment.

