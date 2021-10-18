‘Why are you recording those young ladies?’: Viral TikTok allegedly shows man recording girls at In-N-Out

A video has gone viral showing a man allegedly recording young girls on his phone at an undisclosed In-N-Out Burger.

The video, which was posted by TikToker @footsmuncherr on Sunday, has already been viewed more than 21 million times. The TikToker, who goes by Bara according to their Instagram, is seen approaching the man as he is sitting alone at a table at the cafe with his phone carefully placed in a vertical position. In a comment, Bara says the girls are minors.

In a follow-up post, Bara showed a slow-motion version to show the “recording app” on the man’s phone.

In the original video, Bara is seen walking up to the middle-aged man who is sitting with his phone upright in one hand.

“I just saw you recording them, what’re you doing?” Bara asks him, and the man quickly puts his phone down.

The man’s camera app appears to be open when he picks his phone back up, but he quickly locks the device. The Daily Dot was not able to independently verify which way the camera was facing.

“Recording who?” he asks, looking confused. “I’m not recording.”

“I just saw you recording,” Bara repeats himself, pointing to the man’s phone. “Why are you recording those young ladies?”

The man then starts to get up and leave and Bara stops him.

“No no no,” Bara says. “Sit down.”

The man tries to push his way out as Bara blocks him, before the video ends.

In a follow-up video, the man is seen continuing to defend himself outside the restaurant.

“I’m not, I’m not okay?” he says meekly.

A man that Bara identified as his friend is seen de-escalating the situation, and asking the man to “please walk away.”

Bara tried to go past his friend but the man then left in a car, according to a follow-up post.

@footsmuncherr Reply to @alisraprequest pt2 ended the guy running away to his car driving fast asf away #pt2 ♬ original sound – .

While some tried to defend the man, claiming what he was doing was “not illegal,” many came to Bara’s defense and pointed out the problems with recording young girls.

“People sayin ‘it’s not illegal’ like bruh why are you even bringing that up, sounds like u secretly wanna defend this kind of behavior,” wrote one user.

“It’s not illegal but charges can be made,” responded another user. “It’s weird for men to think it’s okay to record random girls.”

“2 types of men, the ones that are decent people like the dude in the video defending [the] girls and the ones in the comment section defending that creep,” wrote one user.

Many felt that the man’s reaction to the confrontation was a sign of his guilt.

“And he tried to get out of it,” wrote one user.

“If he wasnt recording then why would he leave,” asked another user.

“He was definitely recording them aint nobody holds the phone at a weird angle like that,” wrote one user in a follow-up video.

Some pointed out that his video app was still open when Bara approached him.

“Recording what?”‘ *recording app still blatantly open*,” commented one user.

“Bro still had the recorder open,” another user pointed out.

The Daily Dot was unable to contact Bara on TikTok or Instagram because of his profiles’ privacy settings.

