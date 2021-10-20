‘What the f*ck was that?’: Hooters waitress says restaurant Photoshopped her belly button on Instagram

In a viral TikTok, a Hooters waitress says that the wings restaurant Photoshopped her belly button in a picture posted to Instagram.

Sandra, @user109863929 on TikTok, shared a screenshot of the Instagram post overlaid with her commentary and confused facial expressions. The audio on the video is a woman saying “what the fuck was that?”

In a comment on the video, Sandra clarified that she didn’t mind the edit. Rather, she said, she thought it was funny and decided to share.

Some viewers speculated that the edit could have been a result of a company piercing policy. “I think it’s because you’re not supposed to have piercings when you work there,” one viewer commented.

Sandra revealed in a second TikTok that she does have her belly button pierced. But according to a comment she wrote, the Hooters location in Waco, Texas, where she works does allow its waitresses to have body piercings.

Other viewers were just happy to find out the photo was edited only to remove the piercing—not to change Sandra’s weight.

“At least they didn’t photoshop you skinnier [because] that’s what I thought was going on,” one user wrote.

The Hooters restaurant in Waco did not respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

