‘Is it supposed to hurt like that?’: TikTok shows friend group trying period cramp simulator—and the guys can’t handle it

A viral TikTok video shows a group of friends using a menstruation cramp simulator—and the guys in the group are surprised at the pain factor.

Everyone tried out the contraption, but the guys’ surprise and outrage at the pain have racked up over 1 million views. The account @benztraphouse captured the experiment as it went down.

In the beginning, one female friend appears unphased with the machine set at a 10. Meanwhile, her male friend starts to shake and hold on for support after a few minutes.

“Is it supposed to hurt like that?” one guy trying the period simulator exclaims. “Why?!”

The female friends appear to have no issues. “It’s not even as bad as a cramp,” one friend says. “Yeah my cramps hurt worse,” she continues as her male friend keels over in pain.

“6?! I thought it was at a 9!!” exclaims one guy strapped up to the simulator.

Users rallied together to emphasize that the machine test is only the tip of the iceberg.

“When he said ‘it’s stabbing me, what do i do?!’ You go to work, clean the house, and continue on bb,” @sademarco commented.

User @crysladymac said, “You feel that in yo back, boi?’ Every month, friend. Every month.”

“Come on boys, wear it for one week straight, go to work, clean the house, do it so,” added @plumevangeline.

User @morganstjean summed up the sentiments of many users saying, “This should be a mandatory class for men.”

Some users wanted to join in the fun. User @kelliflanagin commented, “Silly question, but where can I order one of these? Christmas party is about to be crazy”

The account @benztraphouse did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

