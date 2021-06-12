Viral TikTok shows flight attendant criticizing passenger for allegedly breaking mask policy and calling crewmember ‘gorilla’

A video showing a flight attendant calling out rude passengers who were acting out during a long delay has gone viral, prompting criticism toward some passengers.

A TikTok video shared by Brent Underwood (@brentunderwood) shows an American Airlines flight attendant reacting to another flight attendant allegedly being yelled at and called a gorilla after telling a passenger to put his mask back on. The video has gained over 200,000 likes and 1 million views on the platform.

Masks are required under a federal mandate from the Transportation Security Administration which was extended to Sept. 13, 2021. Violators are subject to a fine, with repeat offenders incurring heftier fines.

“Just like you, we have not eaten also,” the flight attendant told the cabin of passengers in the video. “The fact that we get insulted and mistreated by passengers over things that we cannot control. It is disgusting.”

In follow up videos uploaded by Underwood, who is also the singer for the band 87&Pine, a passenger calls the flight attendant a “drama queen” for trying to enforce the mask mandate. It is unclear if this is the same man who caused the original disturbance.

The flight from Los Angeles, California to Charlotte, North Carolina had been diverted to Raleigh, North Carolina due to severe weather. Passengers waited in the plane on the tarmac for several hours, according to Underwood.

https://www.tiktok.com/@brentunderwood/video/6971878560957041926?lang=en&is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

@brentunderwood Part 1. @officialamericanairways on 6/7flight from LAX-NC was diverted to Raleigh because of bad weather. We refueled and we’re waiting to take off. ♬ original sound – Brent Underwood

TikTok commenters criticized the man for refusing to wear his mask, as well as overall treatment of flight attendants during this time.

“Hungry or not no one should be treated that way,” TikTok user @melissa_4311 wrote.

Another user was concerned about how the flight attendant may have been treated by their employer, American Airlines, for the actions in this video.

“I’m with the flight attendant but I really hope the airline didn’t discipline him for this,” @vincent.617 wrote.

In a statement to the Daily Dot, American Airlines said that crew works to uphold the federal mask mandate:

“We take the health and safety of our customers seriously, and our crew members work hard to uphold the federal mask mandate that remains in effect on aircraft and in airports.

“We value the trust our customers’ place in our team to care for them throughout their journey, and we expect those who choose to fly with us to treat each other ― and our team members ― with respect.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Underwood about his experience on the plane.

H/T: News 8 WFLA

