‘It’s the single chair for me’: TikToker shows what her fiancé bought for new shared apartment, sparking debate

A TikToker’s fiancé did a questionable job buying things—including a single foldable chair—for their new apartment in a viral video, sparking a debate among commenters.

In the video, user @itsbai1513 says she was trying “to be nice” and let her fiancé buy things for their new apartment. But the clip, which was posted on Friday, shows that he only got a few bare necessities. The video poking fun at him for furnishing their apartment like a bachelor pad had over 1.6 million views by Monday.

In the video, which is set to lighthearted music, @itsbai1513 shows viewers her fiancé’s purchases: a blue shower curtain set that came with memory foam rugs, a tropical-print vinyl shower curtain, two bottles of fabric softener (no detergent), and a single foldable chair placed in front of the TV.

She narrates her opinions about his choices in the text overlay.

“We have nothing blue to match this,” she says about the shower curtain set.

“This is the ugliest fucking thing I’ve ever seen,” she says about the vinyl shower curtain.

The video sparked an outcry in the comment section, with many of the 3,224 commenters heavily judging her fiancé’s furnishing choices.

“It’s the single chair for me,” @randirasmussen2 commented.

“It’s like he’s a divorced dad on his own for once,” @hi.ray95 said.

Several commenters focused on the single chair as a sign that he wasn’t considering his partner.

“I was gonna say he tried his best until I saw the single chair. He’s broken sis,” @abbartistry wrote.

“You can forget to buy detergent but the single chair speaks volumes about his personality,” @jdavis9816 added.

However, it appears that despite his bachelor-pad choices in home goods, @itsbai1513 is quite satisfied with her fiancé. Earlier on Monday, she commented “why do you think I keep him around” on a previous TikTok of a throwback video of her fiancé playing with her infant daughter.

The Daily Dot reached out to @itsbai1513 for comment via TikTok message.

