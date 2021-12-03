‘Normalize service industry employees matching energy’: Dunkin’ worker tells drive-thru customer to ‘pull up’ in viral TikTok

An angry customer at Dunkin’ was the final straw for a drive-thru worker. The mad cashier’s reaction has racked up over 2 million views, and most of TikTok is taking his side.

The video, posted by @worldstar and credited to the inactive account @_joeingenito, begins with the customer pulling up to the drive-thru window and blaring his car horn.

https://www.tiktok.com/@worldstar/video/7036795699916311854?sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=7020913599339087365&is_from_webapp=v1&is_copy_url=0

Over the noise, the cashier says, “You want the money?” handing him cash.

The customer rips the cash out of his hand and peels off.

“Pull up! Pull up in the fucking front!” yells the cashier, who has clearly had it with the customer’s behavior.

TikTokers empathized with the cashier.

“Servers are just done,” user @pdelcoak311 said. “The abuse is so outrageous.”

“Normalize service industry employees matching energy!!” @Tinabrock25 commented.

“I am 99.99% sure every retail/food workers are ready to throw hands at any given moment,” @Unlucky_wizard wrote.

One user had had an idea for next time: “Don’t be shy drop it on the ground make them get out of the car to pick up next time bestie,” the commenter suggested.

Neither Dunkin’ nor @worldstar immediately responded to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

