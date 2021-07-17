‘It screamed just not safe’: TikToker films ‘drugged’ woman being led by older man, tries intervening

A woman was leaving Chicago Pride Fest in late June when a 21-year-old inebriated girl grabbed her arm and asked for help. In a series of TikTok videos, the woman films an older man and the girl’s “friend” trying to force the girl to leave with them.

“I am her friend now,” the woman says in the video. “I’m going to get her food and I’m going to take her home.”

@p_xo98 We followed them for a whole mile to the train station in Chicago last night after she grabbed me and her friend forced her away from me.. ♬ original sound – Peyton

The first video in the series garnered almost 6 million views. The woman, Peyton, or @p_xo98 on TikTok, noticed the man was older and had his arm around the girl’s waist. When the girl grabbed Peyton’s arm and looked uncomfortable with the man’s physical touch, Peyton pretended to be the girl’s cousin and said she could take the girl home.

Another woman claiming to be the 21-year-old girl’s friend walked up and told Peyton to leave because the older man was “nice.” Peyton and her friend ended up walking away but kept their eyes on the trio who were walking ahead of them in the same direction.

After watching the man continuously touch the girl as the friend pushed the girl in his direction, Peyton said she couldn’t stand by and do nothing.

“I have to go say something,” Peyton told her friend. “I’m probably going to create a scene.” The pair decided to casually walk up to the influenced girl and invite her to eat with them. The girl had previously told her that the man and friend would not let her eat.

People in the comments suspected that the girl had been drugged.

“If they weren’t letting her eat, she definitely was dosed because they were trying to keep her from throwing up,” one user commented. Others thought they prevented the girl from eating so she wouldn’t sober up.

Despite the girl’s eagerness to go eat with Peyton, the girl’s friend insists that they go straight home. The girl tells Peyton that this was their first time hanging out as the friend repeatedly interjects to speak for the girl.

“It screamed just not safe,” Peyton says in a video. “I think they drugged her and were just trying to hurry up and get her out of there.”

The two parties eventually end up at a train station where the heated confrontation begins. The man, holding a wad of cash in his hand, tells the girl to go with her friend.

“It’s not safe,” the man says on video. “Stay with the friend you know.”

Peyton can be heard telling the man to stop touching the girl and yelling at the friend.

“You’re stupid,” Peyton says to the friend. “He’s touching all up on your fucking friend.”

Peyton refuses to let the girl leave as her friend goes to look for a police officer. The girl’s friend starts crying, raising further speculations in the comments that she’s afraid too.

“I’m worried that the ‘friend’ was crying because maybe something would happen to her if she didn’t bring the girl with her,” one user commented.

A police officer eventually shows up and asks the man to leave while letting the inebriated girl and her friend leave on a train together. Peyton leaves after telling the police that the girl shouldn’t leave with the friend either, and the officer allegedly chased the two girls up to the train.

People thank Peyton for saving the woman’s life, some wishing they had received the same protection from a stranger.

“Women support women isn’t just a cutesy phrase,” one user commented. “It can literally be the difference between life and death.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Peyton for a comment and the Chicago Police Department for any further details regarding the incident.

