Viral TikTok footage shows an SUV with the message “I just cheated on my husband” written on the rear window going through a car wash. Some viewers found the video humorous, while others left sexist comments.

User @superhelcher uploaded the footage, which received more than 2 million views by Thursday. The user has nearly 12,000 followers.

The Chevrolet Tahoe seen in the video has a Texas license plate, although it’s unclear where the car wash was located. Car wash employees spray down the vehicle, seemingly unbothered by the message.

For viewers, it was a different story.

“I would have removed the ‘ta’ from ‘Tahoe,’” one viewer snarked in the comments. Multiple others commented, “TaHOE.”

Several viewers called out the driver and automatically referred to them as a woman, although the gender of the driver is unclear from the footage.

“She wouldn’t even wash it off herself. SMH,” one person said.

“Yet she’s still driving the Tahoe he probably bought,” another viewer wrote without evidence. Commenters made clear they think even in 2021, women rely on their husbands for everything.

A different user commented, “No more Tahoe and Starbucks for you. Time to get a job.”

The vast majority of viewers dragged the driver and women in general for being the primary cause of divorce. It is unclear whether the driver of the vehicle even cheated on their husband or if the message on the car was just a prank.

User @superhelcher did not respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

