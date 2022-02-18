‘This is so unsanitary and so disgusting’: TikToker says DoorDasher ate half of her McDonald’s fries

In a viral TikTok posted on Feb. 6, a TikToker says a DoorDash delivery driver ate part of her McDonald’s order, including fries and a cookie.

The TikTok clip shows user Tee (@goatedasstee) digging through her bagged order as she says that half a carton of fries and a cookie are missing. “Sick of the fraud @doordash,” the caption reads. By Thursday, the video had over 227,000 views.

“I literally took everything out of the bag so I could see if there’s anything at the bottom,” Tee says in the clip.

She shows a half-full container of fries and two sauce containers at the bottom of the McDonald’s bag. “Y’all this is how much fries is in the box and this is literally is how much fries was down at the bottom,” she says. “So, if I was to throw them back in here, mind you there’s no more fries nowhere else.”

She then shows the inside of a paper cookie sleeve. “I went and looked in the cookie bag, I got the three cookies for a dollar,” she says. “Why I only got two cookies in here?

“Y’all need to do better,” she continues, addressing DoorDash drivers. “If y’all is starving, find a better job so you can feed yourself. Don’t be sitting up here trying to eat out people’s foods. This is so unsanitary and so disgusting.”

In the comments, people said they would be “livid” if that were them.

“Some BS! I’d be mad AF [as fuck], I hope you got a refund at least,” one TikToker commented.

“I never use any of those services because I don’t trust nobody with my food,” another user wrote.

“How can you put your hands in somebody else food & then have the nerve to still give it to them?” one person wrote. “Food be smelling good but I would never.”

This isn’t the first time a DoorDasher has been accused of eating someone’s order. As the Daily Dot has previously reported, the DoorDash policy directs drivers to “not open food containers or tamper with the order in any way.” Drivers, or dashers, can be deactivated if they have a rating below 4.2 or lower than an 80% Completion Rate.

In an emailed statement to the Daily Dot, a DoorDash spokesperson said the company is investigating Tee’s complaint.

“Trust and respect in our community is extremely important and we take reports of this behavior seriously,” the spokesperson said. “Our policies strictly prohibit Dashers from taking customer orders, which can lead to immediate removal from our platform.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Tee via TikTok comment.