‘Fast food workers don’t just throw bags of food at people for no reason’: Dairy Queen worker throws fries—woman slips while trying to kick them, sparking debate

In a now-viral TikTok video, a Dairy Queen worker throws a bag of food at a customer. The video sparked debate as people argued that there might have been a reason why the employee did this.

The 7-second clip shows a recording of a Snapchat video in which a person opens a glass door and tosses a paper bag full of food at a woman who is walking toward the building. The bag breaks, and the woman tries to kick the food but slips on a patch of ice and falls to the ground.

“Lady was rude af [as fuck],” the Snapchat caption says.

The overlay text on the TikTok says the video was taken in Owatonna, Minnesota. Bring Me the News, a Minnesota news website, reported that following the incident, the Dairy Queen restaurant was closed until spring.

The outlet also reported that Fourteen Foods, which owns 230-plus DQ Grill and Chill restaurants, said it would use the closure “to ensure that we can properly re-staff the store and focus on training efforts during that time.”

The TikTok video was uploaded on Jan. 30 and has since been viewed close to 2 million times. Commenters were skeptical that an employee would throw food at a customer unprovoked.

“Fast food workers don’t just throw bags of food at people for no reason. What did that customer do to them prior to this?” one person asked.

Another person said, “Employee is in the wrong for tossing the food BUT the employee didn’t make the woman fall. The woman’s decision to kick it made her fall.” A third wrote, “Someone is losing their job AND getting sued.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator and Dairy Queen for comment.

Today’s top stories: