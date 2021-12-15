In a viral TikTok posted on Nov. 23, a man is seen straddling a teenager who is facedown on the ground in the street.

“She’s 17 years old and she was in her friends condos she tried to leave,” Steph Marie Dehoog (@stephmariedehoog), who posted the video, wrote in the overlay text.

In the comments, Dehoog said that the girl in the video is her daughter. “He stopped her choked her dragged her about 15 feet tried to put her in his car,” the user wrote said.

Dehoog also wrote that the video was taken in Las Vegas and that when a school police officer arrived on the scene, “he had a gun on his hip.”

“That’s attempted kidnapping,” Dehoog wrote of the man’s actions. “She was screaming and kicked him that’s why he couldn’t get her in the car.”

Of her daughter in the video, @stephmariedehoog wrote she’s “scared but OK.”

Dehoog has since posted other TikTok videos but has not provided more information about the incident. The user did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

Commenters on the video agreed that the teenager in the video looked like she was being kidnapped.

“So this is basically a video of a girl being kidnapped?” user @notjosecuervo commented.

“He was trying to kidnap her [and all y’all] did was record,” @pyt__nemooo wrote.

“He’s just a random person he didn’t have no rights to grab a title like [citizen’s arrest],” @lauramireles577 commented.

Dehoog wrote in the video’s comments section that she is unable to file charges against the man with the police because “school police have it.”

“I can’t get no help to get him charged for this,” she commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

