A TikToker’s boyfriend brought a gaming system into the delivery room during her 21-hour induction, sparking debate on the platform. The video has received 1.7 million views and 238,5000 likes since posting Sunday.

“Men bring something to keep you occupied during an induction,” the TikToker (@amberscxtt) wrote in the caption.

The video shows @amberscxtt’s boyfriend playing on his gaming system in her delivery room. A text overlay announces, “My boyfriend brought his entire gaming system to the hospital during my 21 hour long induction.”

Many of the comments were quite critical.

“Nah honestly this is disrespectful. I don’t expect y’all to hold hands for 21 hours but he can’t go without gaming for a day?” says @ijwdance.

“Don’t expect any help with your baby Hun. He’s still a kid himself!” says @crispy454.

While the original intent appeared lighthearted, the negative response prompted @amberscxtt to make several follow-up videos addressing the original post.

One commenter came to the TikToker’s defense, saying, “Y’all are literally WILD in these comments. Not all of us want a super “in your face, touchy, SUPER involved” partner during labor.”

@amberscxtt responded to the commenter in a video and clarified her intent in posting the first TikTok. She also criticized users who tried to attack her and her boyfriend for their choices.

She proceeded to explain what induction is, and how there’s a lot of waiting time. Many of the commenters on her follow-up videos are supportive, particularly women who have been through the induction process.

“Like literally what do they expect y’all to do for 21 hours, stare into each others eyes,” says @southernfriedookie.

“I was in labor for 26 hours. Also it’s literally YOUR LIFE,” says @thatrottingcorpse.

The Daily Dot reached out to @amberscxtt for comment.

Today’s Top Stories