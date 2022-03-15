Black TikToker says she spent 5 years applying to Delta Air Lines—and only got email back after applying as white woman

A Black TikToker says she pretended to be a white woman in her application to Delta Air Lines in order to get a second interview.

The TikToker, Regina De’Chabert (@ginaaa_banks_), said she repeatedly applied for a flight attendant job with the airline for five years but kept getting denied. She said when she applied as a white woman, she finally got an email asking for an interview.

De’Chabert posted the video on Sunday and received over 182,000 views by Monday. TikTokers had mixed reactions to her story, with several saying the TikToker was “reaching.”

“My lived experiences are mine to share,” De’Chabert commented in response. “Y’all can fight in the comments idc. I know my truth & stand by it. Good day to y’all all.”

Some viewers commented that they had no trouble getting hired at Delta, despite also being Black women, and some said the TikToker, not her skin color, was the problem.

“I made it to the F2F [face to face interview] with Delta and CJO [conditional job offer] with another legacy and I’m a black woman. Let’s not reach,” one viewer commented.

“Girl the hell are you talking about. My mom just got hired for delta as a black women. Maybe it’s just you they don’t want lmao,” another viewer wrote.

One TikToker said, “I’m so over today’s generation making every single thing about race instead of just realizing they are the problem not their skin color.”

In response to that comment, the creator wrote, “You are white shut up. Get out of my black women business. It’s not ya lived experience, so who tf are you to comment saying it isn’t an issue? Bye.”

Several viewers defended the creator, saying they also pretended to be white when applying to jobs.

“I been a white man for 2yrs,” one viewer wrote with several laughing emoji.

“I have a white name so i just put white on all my applications and just know it causes problems when i walk in,” another viewer said.

One user wrote, “I changed my first name from Yanisha to Amber on my resume and heard back from all the companies I previously applied to!!”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and Delta Air Lines via media request form.

