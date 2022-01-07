‘Toxic is an understatement’: Bath and Body Works fragrance health warning sparks debate in viral TikTok

A Bath and Body Works health warning for an air freshener refill has sparked a heated debate on TikTok. The video calling attention to the warning has climbed to over 1 million views as users duked it out in the comments.

In the post, @karlyalane used the trending “What’s going on?” sound to underscore her shock. The caption reads, “When bath & body works is still in business after they released THIS.”

The video then cuts to a safety data document for Bath and Body Works’ Winter Candy Apple home fragrance refill. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration requires these disclosures for chemical manufacturers.

The safety sheet warns against risks of skin irritation, infertility, and organ damage—and TikTokers were outraged.

“This is why I have moved onto all natural products! using essential oils instead or fragrance candles and wall plugs,” user @alliew26 said.

“Haven’t used it in years,” @authentically_rachel added. “I tell everyone to stop buying it ‼️ Toxic is an understatement.”

But other TikTok users weighed in to say publishing warnings for products with fragrance are a widespread practice and that Bath and Body Works is being unfairly singled out.

”Do some research… this is literally every room spray, candle and body spray in the world,” @ljones008 commented.

In a statement to the Daily Dot, a spokesperson for Bath & Body Works said, “Safety Data Sheets (SDS), like the one you are referencing from TikTok, are a standardized practice across home fragrance.

“The intended audience for these sheets is companies and emergency personnel who need to know how to handle, store or dispose of large quantities of chemicals in industrial settings.”

The Daily Dot also reached out to @karlyalane via TikTok comment.

