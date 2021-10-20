‘This is what leaving an abusive relationship looks like’: TikToker films boyfriend Googling how to poison someone

In a video posted on Oct. 6, TikToker @jojo_xoxox101 says her boyfriend is abusive and that she caught him reading about how to poison someone. In the video, a phone with a cracked screen displays a webpage explaining how to know if someone has been poisoned.

“When your abusive ‘boyfriend’ you can’t get away from is hiding on his phone,” @jojo_xoxox101 wrote in the video’s overlay text. “So you record and zoom in to see him googling this.”

By Tuesday, the video had over 849,000 views and over 400 comments.

In follow-up videos posted on @jojo_xoxox101’s account, a man she says is her boyfriend appears to threaten her life. The TikToker says that she is sleep-deprived, and one video shows the man slamming on a door.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in four women “experience sexual violence, physical violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime.”

Many have commented on jojo_xoxox101’s recent videos showing her support and suggesting ways in which she might be able to escape the situation.

“Take this to the police,” one user commented.

“That’s a death threat,” wrote @chelseascott146. “That is enough for arrest and restraining order.”

“Call and order a pizza using 911,” @emmyy2000 suggested.

“Everyone saying ‘just leave’ it’s not that easy,” commented @virtualbadbitch. “You have no idea if she even has anywhere else to go, if she has the resources or money.” @jojo_xoxox101 responded to the comment by reposting the video of her abusive boyfriend slamming on her door.

The TikToker has not uploaded a video since Oct. 8 and did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

“Just leave they said, it’s your fault they said,” jojo_xoxox101 captioned one of her videos. “This is what leaving an abusive relationship looks like.”

Today’s top stories