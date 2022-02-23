https://www.tiktok.com/@lillith.hmm/video/7058432081038363951 KAZIM CANBERK SEZER/Shutterstock Kris Seavers

‘America at its finest’: TikToker says she won AirPods at college raffle—had to sell them to pay tuition

'My school is a material gurl.'

Linda Hamilton 

Linda Hamilton

Internet Culture

Published Feb 23, 2022   Updated Feb 23, 2022, 12:32 am CST

In a viral TikTok video, user Lilith (@lillith.hmm) says that she won a new pair of AirPods Pro at a university bingo night—and sold them to pay her tuition. The video was posted on Jan. 28 and by Tuesday had over 1.3 million views.

“My school is a material gurl,” the TikTok’s caption says.

@lillith.hmm

My school is a material gurl #university #college #tuition

♬ Material Girl (Bass Boosted) – Saucy Santana

The TikToker isn’t the only university student feeling the pressure of rising tuition. According to CNBC, tuition for the 2021-22 academic year has risen between 1% and 2.1% for college students at two- and four-year institutions.

According to U.S. News & World Report, tuition at four-year universities is passing up the inflation rates in the country. The rates have risen up to 200% over the past 20 years.

The commenters on Lillith’s video expressed a plethora of opinions about Lillith’s experience.

“We all gotta pay tuition, you aren’t the exception,” one user wrote.

“You know you don’t have to go to college, [right]?” another commented.

But others defended the TikToker. “How a university can afford these extra things but not financially… America at its finest,” one user said. Apple sells new AirPods Pro for $249.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lillith via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories:

‘McAlister’s gonna learn it’s not our job to fill their drinks’: DoorDash driver delivers empty cup to customer, sparking debate
Customer says Instacart shopper didn’t deliver several of their items—but shopper has the receipt
‘They literally got this for free’: TikToker calls out Goodwill for selling mirror for $150, sparking debate
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.
Share this article
*First Published: Feb 23, 2022, 12:31 am CST

Linda Hamilton

Linda Hamilton is a general reporting intern for the Daily Dot and senior journalism major at the University of Texas at Austin. She has contributed to ORANGE magazine and Texas Student Television’s Good Morning Texas segments.

Linda Hamilton