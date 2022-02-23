‘America at its finest’: TikToker says she won AirPods at college raffle—had to sell them to pay tuition

In a viral TikTok video, user Lilith (@lillith.hmm) says that she won a new pair of AirPods Pro at a university bingo night—and sold them to pay her tuition. The video was posted on Jan. 28 and by Tuesday had over 1.3 million views.

“My school is a material gurl,” the TikTok’s caption says.

The TikToker isn’t the only university student feeling the pressure of rising tuition. According to CNBC, tuition for the 2021-22 academic year has risen between 1% and 2.1% for college students at two- and four-year institutions.

According to U.S. News & World Report, tuition at four-year universities is passing up the inflation rates in the country. The rates have risen up to 200% over the past 20 years.

The commenters on Lillith’s video expressed a plethora of opinions about Lillith’s experience.

“We all gotta pay tuition, you aren’t the exception,” one user wrote.

“You know you don’t have to go to college, [right]?” another commented.

But others defended the TikToker. “How a university can afford these extra things but not financially… America at its finest,” one user said. Apple sells new AirPods Pro for $249.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lillith via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories: