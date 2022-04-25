‘This is a masterpiece’: Woman trolls alleged scammer with ridiculous story about retrieving money

When a woman received a scam text asking for money, she trolled the alleged scammer by narrating a made-up journey of retrieving the money.

TikTok user Jody (@jordynnalexis) shared a video of her text conversation with the alleged scammer that by Monday had over 2.2 million views.

https://www.tiktok.com/@jordynnalexis/video/7089122671539195182

Jody tells the person who texted her that she received their payment and asks how to send them a “deduction.” She gets particular: She asks the alleged scammer if she can put away extra money for “gas fees” because she needs to drive to the bank and cash her check before she goes to Ulta.

The person agrees. Jody then tells them about what she ordered at Applebee’s (shrimp and parmesan sirloin and three spiked lemonades). She also tells the scammer that she has dissociative identity disorder (DID) and that an alternate personality of hers sometimes guides her actions.

The alleged scammer asks her to go to a Walmart to buy a prepaid card to send their way. While “at Walmart,” Jody tells the person that she “had to grab” a T-shirt that she noticed.

“I think you’ll understand why,” the TikToker wrote in her text. She shared a photo of a T-shirt that says, “Nothing says I love you quite like fisting.”

The rest of their text conversation includes miscommunications about the shirt and prepaid cards, and Jody says she was being apprehended in Walmart for stealing the aforementioned shirt.

At the end of the video, the TikToker shows a screenshot of her final text to the alleged scammer: “Good morning, just wondering when I will receive my next payment?” In the screenshot, it looks as though Jody didn’t receive a response.

In the video’s caption, Jody said that she was “in NO way making fun of DID [dissociative identity disorder].”

“I understand it’s a very serious mental health condition,” she wrote. “I just needed the scammer to leave me alone.”

Many commenters thought Jody’s text conversation was hilarious.

“This is a masterpiece,” @coheedandcait commented. “I need to know how much laughter ensued on your part.” The TikToker responded saying that the conversation went on for over three hours.

“I know they were stressed,” @jodykeyboard wrote, referring to the alleged scammer.

“I usually skip these kind of videos and this one did not disappoint,” @laudaliaa commented.

Others commended the TikToker for crafting a complex tale about Applebee’s and Walmart.

“You had me believing you were at Walmart for a sec there,” @thelifeofnatalieandco commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jody via TikTok comment.

