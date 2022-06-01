‘People are gonna be mad about this’: Woman puts temporary tattoos on a hairless cat, sparking debate on pet safety

On May 31, TikToker @alexyauus021 posted a video on the platform of a hairless cat having temporary tattoos applied to its skin. The video sparked debate on if this is safe for cats.

In under 24 hours, the video has received over 2 million views and garnered over 300,000 likes.

Commenters were divided between thinking the video was cute or concerning.

One user jokes, “What I thought animal testing was.”

Another TikToker asks, “is this safe for the cats skin?”

Another says, “so this is cool as hell. My biggest concern is them cleaning themselves and looking some of it off and ingesting it. Is that a problem?”

The Daily Dot reached out to @alexyauus021 for comment but was not met with an immediate reply.

Today’s top stories