‘We should be mad at grown men thinking this is okay’: TikToker says teen girl selling swimsuits on personal website is being ‘exploited’

A TikToker says that she came across a video of a teenage girl allegedly “selling her used bathing suits via auction” on a personal website and that an adult in the teen’s life is “exploiting” her.

Sarah Adams, who goes by @mom.uncharted on TikTok, posted about the video she found on March 25. The TikToker is known for sharing information and tips about minor safety online.

In her TikTok, Adams shows part of the teen’s video, which shows a swimsuit in a Ziploc bag being gift-wrapped for a man named Bob. Adams wrote in the caption of her TikTok that the teen’s video is “sick.”

“I can guarantee [Bob] is not buying that used bathing suit for his daughter’s 13th birthday,” Adams says in her TikTok, which by Monday had been viewed over 126,000 times.

Adams commented on the video that she reported the video from the teen to Child Protective Services. (The Daily Dot has reached out to CPS via email.)

“A follower informed me of this account and I was not prepared for what I found,” Adams commented on her TikTok. “I have reported to authorities.”

Many commenters, like Adams, directed blame at the adults involved in the teen’s life.

“Is she shipping these herself or is a parent involved? Either way the adults enabling this situation are responsible,” @mr.sporks commented. “I feel so bad for this girl.”

“There are some things you just never buy used,” @ram_kai3 wrote. “And the people who do? Scary as hell.”

“We should be mad at grown men thinking this is okay,” @illfollowyouintothedark commented.

Others commented that Adams’ TikTok made them worried about what their children experience on the internet.

“Seeing these things makes me not wanna let my girls use the internet AT ALL,” @knifekatz wrote. “But I gotta teach them to stay safe.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Adams via email.

