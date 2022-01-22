‘They’ll still ask if they can get cash back’: TikToker shows Target self-checkout has 6 signs saying ‘no cash’, sparking debate

A video showing a total of six signs warning customers that a Target self-checkout till wasn’t accepting cash has gone viral, sparking debate over customer expectations.

Posted by @tipsea_mama, the video is captioned “How many ways do you need to tell a customer they can’t use cash? (Not a representative of Target).” It is accompanied by an audio titled, “You’re Stupid” by Robert Philipp, that tells the listener, “You’re stupid, really really stupid.”

The video has garnered 756,900 views on TikTok. It appears the TikToker works for the retailer.

Multiple commenters shared their own experiences with customers ignoring signs saying that things were out of order or otherwise unavailable.

“You would be surprised at how many times we still have to explain that it’s cards only, people will literally complete an entire transaction and be like wow this really doesn’t take cash, I’ve already rang up all my stuff, or where does it say this doesn’t take cash,” they wrote.

Another commenter wrote that one of their customers used a card-only self-checkout till and attempted to put cash into a slot that was taped shut.

“I had a customer take the sign off that was taped over the money dispenser that said ‘cards only’ to put cash in and complained she didn’t get it back,” the commenter wrote.

While the vast majority of commenters were supportive of @tipsea_mama, a few commenters were cynical about this issue.

One commenter suggested she make repairs to the machine herself.

“Totally would if I could,” she responded. “Unfortunately it was broke by a higher up and it’s waiting to be fixed.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @Tipsea_mama via TikTok DM and a comment on the video, as well as to Target directly regarding self-checkout till policies.

