‘Do what you gotta do’: Man caught furiously swiping right on Tinder

A TikToker filmed a man he observed through a restaurant window swiping right on every profile on his Tinder feed.

In a TikTok posted on June 19 by Ralph Amador, a man presses Tinder’s green heart button to swipe right, or “like,” every profile on the app. The man leans his head back while clicking his phone screen.

“Do what you gotta do,” Amador wrote in the video’s overlay text. “Sometimes its that serious,” he continued in the caption. The video, which had over 5.5 million views on Tuesday, is set to Joji’s TikTok viral heartbreak song, “Glimpse of Us.”

Commenters on Amador’s video felt for the man swiping on Tinder.

“The fact that it’s no matches too :(” @fookieman commented.

“You don’t have to do this bro,” @mae.mae033 wrote.

“They just ain’t her,” @diegohsirduz commented.

Others commented on the man’s strategy.

“You only get so many likes a day,” @asmallfawn wrote. “Meaning he paid to have so many.”

“Every guy does this,” @here4dacommentsxdxd commented. “THEN looks at the profile once we match.”

“You’ll actually get less matches that way. Swipe seriously constantly and the algorithm will start to work in your favor,” @omgnanerpus wrote.

“When someone does that on tinder it breaks their algorithm and [they’re] shadow banned without them knowing, and then they wonder why they get no matches,” @jonathan/bourdon commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tinder via email.

